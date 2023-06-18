Juneteenth celebration held at Gibson Park

GREAT FALLS — Gibson Park played host to a city-wide Juneteenth Celebration, commemorating the day which the final U.S. slaves were freed from Texas on June 19th, 1865.

The event, which was free to the public, featured speakers, live music, free BBQ, and dancing.

“These events like this are just times when we can come together and celebrate. But in our daily operations, what we do, it's all about having conversations with people and respecting our cultures,” says Marcus Collins, who was the M.C. for the celebration.

The facilitation of the event was aided by the Juneteenth Committee. Two of its members, Sandi Filipowicz of the YWCA, and Susie Mcintyre of the Great Falls Public Library were pleased by the turnout and engagement.

“It’s referred to as our second Independence Day. And it's a very important part of American history. Everyone should be pleased and proud that slavery no longer exists,” says Mcintyre. “And we should all continue to work to try to make our country the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

“The mission of the YWCA is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote freedom, justice and dignity for all people,” added Filipowicz.

For Collins, the event helps to spark conversation about historical identity, which helps for further healing into the future.

“It’s a sense of looking back in our U.S. history at the freeing of the blacks and slaves in Texas, but also how we push forward into a multicultural society in the 21st century,” says Collins.



