Knights of Columbus host Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, September 21, 2024, Knights of Columbus in Great Falls hosted a fundraiser for breast cancer survivor Michelle Fatz.

The event featured Indian tacos, a bake sale, silent auction and community bonding.

All proceeds were made out to help Michelle with her hospital bills.

Businesses and neighbors helped raise money for a number of silent auction baskets and Michelle's best friend's known as ‘Chelle's Belles" have been by her side every step of the way.

A fifty-fifty raffle was also incorporated. Another shining example of the Great Falls community rallying in support.

