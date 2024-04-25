Leadership Great Falls continues fundraising for Eagle Mount tractor

Eagle Mount Equestrian Center in Great Falls aids those with physical or cognitive special needs by allowing them to explore recreation with animals, providing beneficial physical and emotional impacts.

Eagle Mount has been a part of the Great Falls community for 33 years, and has eleven programs serving 455 members of the community.

Therapeutic riding instructor Morgan King says, “Just being able to be with the horses is so therapeutic for many individuals. It's just it gives them that little bit of freedom, especially somebody coming from a wheelchair. But being able to get out of your chair and get on a horse and go for a walk outside is huge. Being able to steer a horse, just be independent with a horse is very cool and it's a huge step."

The nonprofit relies on funding from the community, and one item that would help them make a greater impact is a tractor. The limited staff currently care for the animals and clean the pens using a pitch fork and wheel barrow, taking away time from being able to expand their programs.

This year's Leadership Great Falls class has been initiating fundraising efforts to provide that tractor to Eagle Mount. They have currently raised $32,000 of their $45,000 goal.



AJ Greff, part of the Leadership Great Falls Class of 2024, explains the class project choice, “Our class picked Eagle Mount because we were looking for something that would really make an impact in the community and we see what great things Eagle Mount is doing for our community and the participants they help. We figured out how to improve efficiency for them to better serve their participants so they can continue to make an impact and do great things for our city."

Since starting the campaign in January, the class has partnered with local businesses for various fundraisers like Raise A Pint Night.

Thursday, April 25th, the class partnered with Five Guys, where 15% of the proceeds Five Guys makes goes toward the project.

Coming up Saturday, April 27th, from 10am to 4pm, Leadership Great Falls will be at North 40, located at 1000 Third Street NW. The class will be selling raffle tickets for their meat raffle and gun raffle.

If you would like to donate, click here.