Leadership Great Falls works to help Alliance For Youth

GREAT FALLS — Members of the Leadership Great Falls class of 2022 areorking to help the Alliance For Youth.

Each class of Leadership Great Falls spends time working to help with a community project, and this year's class has chosen to help the Alliance For Youth by raising money to help with a commercial kitchen:

Alliance for Youth (AFY) is tackling childhood homelessness head-on and is looking to complete their commercial kitchen to be able to do something as simple as make a sandwich for a child who is hungry. Right now, AFY has the equipment needed, however, they need to bring the kitchen up to fire code, a project which will cost nearly $80,000. This class has a goal of $30,000 to bring in the final funding for the kitchen project.

Click here if you would like to donate .

