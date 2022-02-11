Watch
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Leadership Great Falls works to help Alliance For Youth

items.[0].videoTitle
Leadership Great Falls works to help Alliance For Youth
Leadership Great Falls
Posted at 6:39 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 21:13:24-05

GREAT FALLS — Members of the Leadership Great Falls class of 2022 areorking to help the Alliance For Youth.

Each class of Leadership Great Falls spends time working to help with a community project, and this year's class has chosen to help the Alliance For Youth by raising money to help with a commercial kitchen:

Alliance for Youth (AFY) is tackling childhood homelessness head-on and is looking to complete their commercial kitchen to be able to do something as simple as make a sandwich for a child who is hungry. Right now, AFY has the equipment needed, however, they need to bring the kitchen up to fire code, a project which will cost nearly $80,000. This class has a goal of $30,000 to bring in the final funding for the kitchen project.

Click here if you would like to donate.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader