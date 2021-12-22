Marias River Livestock Association donates to Denton fire relief, challenges others

GREAT FALLS — The Marias River Livestock Association made a $1,000 donation this week to the Denton Fire Relief Fund, and issued a challenge to others across the state to do the same.

The town of Denton was evacuated on Wednesday, December 1, just minutes before a fast-moving fire swept across the town. While there were no serious injuries reported, the fire destroyed or damaged many structures, including homes, a grain elevators, and a bridge.

Association president Dean Lerum is hoping to convince 49 more organizations or individuals to donate, with a goal of raising $50,000 to help rebuild Denton.

Lerum says the effort will utilize the hashtag #MontanansHelpingMontanans, and believes it is incumbent upon the ag community to rise up in support.

Lerum said, "From the ag sector, it could be any one of these little towns. Anywhere in the state this could happen. And I'm hoping to get everyone to do this. It's a stepping stone, it's not going to get done in one year, it's going to take a long time. We just want to get the process going to help them rebuild. I'm reaching out to all corners of the state and I think it's a good time of year to get this done."