Mountain View students donate $2,800 to Alliance For Youth

GREAT FALLS — Alliance For Youth in Great Falls has more money in the bank to help at-risk youth in the area.

Kristy Pontet-Stroop, the director of Alliance For Youth , accepted a check recently from fifth-grade students at Mountain View Elementary School.

“You guys are going to do some really great things in life, I’m really proud of you,” said an emotional Pontet-Stroop.

Accompanied by Mountain View principal Jennifer Martin, the students explained how they set a goal of raising $500 in a coin drive.

They shattered the goal and collected $2,800.

When asked why they chose Alliance For Youth, one student said by living in the neighborhood of the agency’s Youth Resource Center, he's seen first-hand how the agency has helped other kids and wanted to help out.



