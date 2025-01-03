Positively Montana (January 5, 2025)

Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video above for this week's edition!

We introduce you to a couple, Tom and Jean Jaques, who head up a grassroots organization making a huge difference in the lives of children half way around the world.

There's also a Billings non-profit that's helping women overcome addiction. They recently received a big financial boost, you'll hear how it's helping to change lives.

For all you animal lovers, we have a story about a woman placing amazing animals in amazing homes.

Plus, a church welcoming in pets to bless each and everyone one of them.

And sports fans, we have you covered too, hear from a high school basketball player dominating on the court and hitting a big milestone.

