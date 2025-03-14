GREAT FALLS — In this week’s edition of Positively Montana, we’re highlighting Montanans making a difference in their communities.

WATCH:

Positively Montana (March 16, 2025)

Supporting Survivors: An organization is stepping up to help survivors of human trafficking rebuild their lives. Learn how they’re providing resources and hope.

Healing for Mothers in Africa: A Montana woman is on a mission to bring comfort and care to mothers in need—thousands of miles away. Discover her story of compassion.

Fighting Hunger: Since its founding in 2020, the Producer Partnership has been working tirelessly to combat food insecurity in Montana. We’ll share details on their latest donation helping families in need.

Big Sky’s Growing Community: As the town expands, people are coming together to bring essential resources to the area—including a new initiative to support animals.

From small towns to big efforts, these stories showcase the heart and resilience of Montanans. Join us as we celebrate people doing good across the state!

