In this week's edition of Positively Montana we're meeting people from across the state who are helping others and making a positive impact.

WATCH:

Positively Montana (March 9, 2025)

Meet five young boxers putting Montana on the map after bringing home a slew of national titles.

Visit with the Browning High School Rodeo Club, where students put a lot of time and effort into their annual fundraising dinner and auction.

We'll also hear from Eagle Mount Montana about how an expansion project at Bridge Bowl would benefit their organization.

Plus, a puppy lost after a crash is reunited with his owner, thanks to the efforts of an amazing volunteer.

Join us as we highlight people across the state going above and beyond.

