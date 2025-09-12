GREAT FALLS — Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" hosted by Hallie Chouinard - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video below for this week's edition!

Positively Montana (September 14, 2025)

In this week's edition of Positively Montana, we take you on a journey to discover nearly five thousand pictographs and petroglyphs just outside of Lewistown.

We'll also introduce you to a school that's taking food and health into its own hands — making sure students and staff have access to nutritious meals — and we'll show you the positive impact it's already having.

We'll highlight how mobile health services are reaching female inmates, bringing care to those who need it most. And in a moving ceremony, organ donors and survivors are honored for the gift of life. Plus, 4-H youth are handcrafting quilts to comfort those diagnosed with cancer.

Join us as we celebrate Montanans who are going above and beyond for the state they love.