School supply giveaway this weekend in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A school supply giveaway is happening in Great Falls on Saturday, July 29, 2023 - and you can help provide the supplies.

From 10 a.m. until noon, backpacks with school supplies will be offered to kids at Cellular Plus' two locations in Great Falls.

One store is located at 701 Third Street NW, the other is located at 1000 Tenth Avenue South #2.

This is part of the company's annual Backpack To School program, which includes contributions from employees, customers, and vendor partners.

For every $10 donated, the company can purchase one backpack full of supplies.

"It's so rewarding and we have parents tell us thank you all the time. It's such a small thing to do for them. It just gets their foot in the door to get stuff set up with everything for school. I love to see all the little kids because they just come in here so excited," said Store Manager Jennifer Sickafoose.

The backpacks are free but kids must be accompanied by an adult to get one and there is a limit of one backpack per kid.

For more information, call 406-216-5600.

If you can't get to this event, a school supply giveaway will happen at at the Great Falls Civic Center on August 18 as part of the United Way of Cascade County's Back 2 School Blast.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter