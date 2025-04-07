Scouting Montana supports the Great Falls food bank

Last weekend, the Great Falls Scouts held their annual ‘Scouting for Food Drive.’

Groups of Scouts were at various grocery stores throughout Great Falls collecting non-perishable items.

Shoppers were handed a flyer on their way into the store with a list of their most needed items such as condiments, cereal, and canned tuna.

All donations were to support the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

“For those kids to go out and get nearly 8,000 pounds [is] phenomenal. Not only is it 8,000 pounds, but it’s 8,000 pounds of food that we need, because the scouts do a phenomenal job of getting the word out as the people enter the grocery stores,” said Shaun Tatarka, director of food bank. “Thanks to all the folks who donated and looked at the list and gave us what we wanted. So, it’s 8,000 pounds of really needed food.”

According to Tatarka, the food bank relies on the Scouting for Food Drive each spring to prepare for their slower donation months in the summer.

There will be another opportunity to support the food bank coming up soon. The USPS Letter Carrier Food Drive will be on May 10th. Individuals can leave bags of donation items on their doorstep for letter carriers to pick up.