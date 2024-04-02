Scouts honored for community service projects

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Rotary Club hosted its 28th annual Bill Harp Memorial Eagle and Gold Scout Recognition Luncheon at the Meadowlark Country Club on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

At the luncheon, ten Scouts who earned their BSA Eagle Rank or the Girl Scout’s Gold Award in 2023 were honored. In order to achieve this rank, each Scout completed a community service project. The combined service hours of the Scouts totaled 2,162.50 hours.

Lexi Banks of BSA Troop 1007G earned her Eagle Rank by creating care packages for children being taken into foster care.

Banks explained that she packed “backpacks and blankets and toiletries, so toothbrush, toothpaste, teddy bear to make them feel comfortable so they had something in a foreign place that was their own."



When speaking of being part of the BSA, Banks said, “It's really fun and really rewarding to help the community to kind of see the effect on the community, and that we get recognized for those effects."

The luncheon also honors community leader Bill Harp, who passed away in 2021. Harp designed the event and began organizing it in 1995.

Here is the list of Scout honorees at the luncheon:

John Pinski, BSA Troop 1001B

Project: Birdhouses for Anaconda Golf Course

Lexi Banks, BSA Troop 1007G

Project: Creating bags for children taken into foster care

Sherman Banks, BSA Troop 1007B

Project: Creating and installing fishing line recycling stations for Giant Springs State Park

Kalley May, Girl Scouts of the United States of America Troop 3549

Project: Upgraded and repaired the Mihelish Field/Ramey Park youth softball fields

Shai Simpson, BSA Troop 1110G

Project: Repainted the Pavilion at Lions Park

Carson Polacek, BSA Troop 1014B

Project: Reconstructed a new fence for Holy Spirit Catholic Church's Priest' Father Doug Krings' home

James Tilman, BSA Troop 10001B

Project: completed a boardwalk around the perimeter of the playground and refinished a “Kids Kanin” within the playground at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind

Lilli Light, BSA Troop 1110G

Project: Rebuilding horseshoe pit backboards at Elks Riverside Park

Blake Leardini, BSA Troop 1004B

Project: Ulm Cemetery Entrance Gate Entrance Gate Replacement

Tristen Short, BSA Troop 1001B

Project: A picnic area at the old pet cemetery in Great Falls

