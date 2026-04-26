GREAT FALLS — A group of community partners is working to turn Chowen Springs Park into a cleaner, safer, and more welcoming space… starting with their first official Adopt-A-Park work day.

Volunteers gathered at the park this weekend as part of a broader effort through the City of Great Falls’ Adopt-A-Park program.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Small cleanup, big impact at Chowen Springs Park

The cleanup brought together organizations including Dynamic Recovery, Alliance for Youth, The Sober Life, Youth Court Services, NeighborWorks, and the Great Falls Police Department.

Learn more about Adopt-A-Park.

For Dean Snow, program coordinator at the Dynamic Recovery Drop-In Center, the event is about more than just picking up trash, it’s about building stronger connections across the community.

“It’s reasons like this that really make my heart happy because we have such great collaboration,” Snow said. “It takes a village to support a community, and once we come together in things like this, it just makes Great Falls a better place to live.”

Throughout the afternoon, volunteers worked to clean up the park, laying the groundwork for what organizers hope will become a consistent, long-term effort.

Snow says cleanup events are planned for every fourth Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m., continuing through the warmer months.

“Hopefully we get more awareness and people get involved,” Snow said.

While the visible work focused on clearing debris, the impact reaches beyond appearance, especially for those who work closely with families in the area.

Officer Dimas Patina with the Great Falls Police Department, who is assigned to the nearby housing authority, said maintaining the park plays a key role in creating a safer environment for children and families.

“I really want this to be a safe space for the kids and their families to be able to come out here and enjoy the park,” Patina said.

Patina said a cleaner park also opens the door for more positive activities, including community events he is helping organize in the area.

“It’s nice to come out here and actually get the park cleaned up so we can hold those events and not have to worry about trash, needles, or broken glass,” he said.

Organizers are also looking ahead to future improvements at Chowen Springs Park. Plans include adding wood chips to the playground area and making additional upgrades to improve the space for families.

For Patina, those changes are about more than just the park itself, they’re about shifting perceptions and encouraging pride within the neighborhood.

“I don’t believe that your zip code determines your quality of life,” he said. “I’m really glad people are here cleaning up the park.”

Anyone interested in participating in future cleanup efforts can stay up to date through the Dynamic Recovery Facebook page. For those who may be interested in adopting a park can sign up through the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department. The commitment, Snow said, is simple, just a couple of hours each month, but the impact can be lasting.

