Dynamic Recovery has officially "adopted" Chowen Springs Park, alongside partners The Sober Life and Alliance for Youth, through the city’s Adopt-a-Park program, an effort that connects community groups with public spaces in need of regular upkeep.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Fostering community through the Adopt-a-Park program in Great Falls

The program is designed to be simple but impactful. Volunteers commit just a few hours each month to help monitor conditions, pick up trash, and report any issues they see while spending time in the park.

“Just being eyes and ears… picking up loose trash… letting us know what’s going on… it creates a bigger sense of community,” said Jessica Compton, deputy director of Great Falls Park & Recreation.

Great Falls is home to 58 sites managed by Park & Recreation, and 17 are currently adopted by organizations, school programs, and individual community members.

For this new partnership, organizers say the goal is straightforward: create a space that feels safe, clean, and welcoming for families.

“Our hope with that is just to make the park clean, safe, and fun for the kids and families in this area,” said Rosalie Kuska, a peer recovery coach and care coordinator with The Sober Life.

But for some involved, the effort carries a deeper meaning.

“I’ve been an addict most of my life… and now I’m about helping people in the community, building it up,” said Lance Pitkanen, who is also a peer recovery coach and care coordinator with The Sober Life.

That sense of purpose is part of what brought the organizations together. Dynamic Recovery Executive Director Megan Farmer said partnerships like this allow groups to turn shared values into visible action.

“If we can make a difference, we should… and we’ve got a lot of manpower and a lot of passion,” Farmer expressed.

The collaboration also includes support from other community partners, including local law enforcement, with the goal of showing a unified effort to improve the space.

Right now, the focus is on getting a clean starting point. The group plans to begin with general cleanup before exploring additional improvements, like repainting park features or adding small upgrades over time.

Their first step toward that goal begins this weekend.

The group will host its first cleanup event at Chowen Springs Park on Saturday starting at 12 p.m., and organizers say anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to attend.

“Get involved… just show up,” Kuska said.

City officials say with dozens of parks to maintain, programs like Adopt-a-Park rely heavily on community participation, and partnerships like this one are a key part of keeping those spaces in good condition.

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