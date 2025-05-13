Sunnyside students delighted with new books

Students at Sunnyside Elementary School got some new books on Tuesday, thanks to the Scripps Howard Foundation's "If you give a child a book..." campaign.

The campaign, organized by KRTV, raises money every year to support literacy in our community by inspiring and sustaining a love for reading and learning.

During the school's second book fair of this academic year, each student was able to take home four free books to add to their home libraries.

