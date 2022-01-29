Sunnyside students enjoy choosing new books

GREAT FALLS — This week, MTN News gave five new books to every student at Sunnyside Elementary School in Great Falls.

It's part of the Scripps Howard Foundation's "If you give a child a book..." campaign that aims to help kids learn to love reading and learning.

The donation was done thanks to Scripps Howard Foundation, KRTV employees, our premier sponsor Mountain Title, and of course generous donations from people in our community.

