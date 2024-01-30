Sunnyside students get free books through "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign

GREAT FALLS — This week MTN News and Scholastic are giving six new books to every student at Sunnyside Elementary School in Great Falls.

It's part of the Scripps Howard Foundation's "If you give a child a book..." campaign that aims to help kids learn to love reading and learning.

The book fair is possible thanks to Scripps Howard Foundation, KRTV employees, and of course generous donations from people in our community. In total, the campaign raised more than $13,000 for childhood literacy.

Click on the video above to see how students reacted to their new books!

