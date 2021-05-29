ULM — Friday was the last day of the school year for Ulm students, but it was just the beginning of fun times to come.

Ulm School breaks ground on Bluehawk Park

In front of 90 excited kids, ground was officially broken for their new Bluehawk Park.

The community raised roughly $65,000 for the project.

Principal Russ McDaniel thanked the board for allowing the park to happen, as well as the generous folks who donated the funds needed.

Turning the shovels for Friday's groundbreaking were Barb Byrne who got the ball rolling with a $30,000 donation, school board chair Andrea Cordeiro, school board vice chairman Kory HastingS, and ABC Club President Brittney Calvert.

Construction on the park is expected to begin June 14th.

