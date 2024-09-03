United Way of Cascade County set to invest $1.3M in non-profits

United Way of Cascade County will invest more than $1.3 million in grants to local nonprofits and community initiatives, thanks to their annual campaign from last fall.

Kim Skornogoski, Marketing Director for United Way of Cascade County, says, “United Way works as kind of a backbone organization. We bring people and organizations together. We look at existing resources, we look at how we can better work together. So, when people give to United Way, they know that those dollars are going to have maximum impact right here”.

The funds were raised last fall through donations, given mostly through workplace campaigns that deduct small amounts from each paycheck. Their record breaking $1,306,514 was divided to three branches: community initiatives, donor-designated funds, and non-profit organizations.

The largest portion of the money, $599,654, was dedicated to community initiatives addressing issued such as homelessness, child abuse, and managing the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.



Another portion was donor-designated to specific non profits. Donors are given the option to donate funds to United Way to decide where to allocate it, or choose a specific organization for the funds to go to. In last year’s campaign, donors designated $221,869 to 109 non-profits.

A team of 40 volunteers allocated the rest of the non-designated fund, totaling $485,000, to another 31 non-profit programs with focus areas in education, financial stability, and health. These volunteers made decisions based on written proposals and presentations from local organizations.

Here is a list of programs that received these funds:

Education -- $87,000



Boys & Girls Club -- $21,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters -- $4,900

Centerville Early Childhood Education -- $6,200

Foster Grandparents -- $8,000

Montana United Indian Association -- $8,000

Peace Place preschool -- $21,000

Young Parents Education Center -- $20,000

Financial Stability -- $166,000



Alliance for Youth (youth resource center) – $23,000

Cascade County Law Clinic -- $12,000

Family Promise -- $10,500

Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home -- $13,000

NeighborWorks Great Falls -- $18,000

Opportunities, Inc. (housing)-- $33,000

St. Vincent de Paul (homeless outreach) -- $30,000

Voices of Hope (2-1-1 information line) -- $12,000

YWCA Mercy Home -- $14,500

Health -- $232,000



Alliance for Youth (Sober Life) -- $33,000

Adult Treatment Court -- $15,000

Boys & Girls Club (substance abuse education) -- $3,000

CASA-CAN -- $20,000

Dandelion Foundation -- $12,000

Get Fit Great Falls (afterschool program and Park Pals) -- $13,000

Kairos Youth Services -- $24,000

Meals on Wheels -- $15,500

Peace Place Respite Care -- $16,000

Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect task force -- $7,000

St. Vincent de Paul (food program and community kitchen) -- $57,500

Toby’s House -- $12,000

Voices of Hope (crisis line) -- $5,250

Skornogoski says, “When nonprofits ask us for money, we're really only able to fund about half of those requests. So the need is very real in our community. And each year we strive to grow our campaign so that we can grow that impact”.

This year’s United Way campaign will begin Wednesday, September 4th, with a campaign kickoff at 5:30pm outside Marsh McLennan Agency located at 405 Third Street NW, where this year’s campaign goal will be announced.

Skornogoski explains, “We have dozens and dozens of volunteers that come together to make this campaign work. So, the campaign celebration is both about celebrating our wins, but also kind of rallying the troops and making sure that we really have a successful campaign this year."

For the next four months, United Way will be giving presentations to workplaces and collecting funds to continue to support local programs.

In addition to the workplace campaign, people may give by sending contributions directly to United Way at PO Box 1343, Great Falls, MT 59403, or donating online at www.uwccmt.org.

