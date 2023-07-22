Young entrepreneur spreads charity and cheer from ice cream truck

GREAT FALLS — Benjamin Brown and his father Darren have been operating Frosty’s Ice Cream Truck for nearly five years, cruising the west-side of town, delivering frozen treats for eager buyers.

Though they’ve made a name for themselves as friendly neighborhood vendors, it’s the brands youngest ambassador who is paving the way with his heart.

“He’s very kind and giving and it's really inspirational. And it's nice to have a son who cares so much about the community, about people,” says Darren.

Benjamin has worked with Cameron Family Center, Daisy’s Rainbow Cart, and Benefis to spread charity and cheer to other, less fortunate children.

“I get the toys, and then I donate. I donate them to various charities around town. For example, the Cameron Center or Daisy's Rainbow Cart or all sorts of other good stuff,” says Benjamin.

How does Benjamin afford all his donations? From his own pocket of course.

Benjamin opened a Peewee Penguin savings account with Montana Credit Union. He’s been putting the tips he accrues from ice cream sales into that account.

He then converts the funds into stamps which can be used to purchase toys from the bank. That’s how they get into the hands of children in shelters and hospitals, personally from Benjamin.

“We’re absolutely proud that he thinks of others and not just himself,” says Benjamin’s mother, Michelle Brown.

On Saturday, July 22nd, from 1:30-2:30, Benjamin and his family will be parked outside Cowboys Bar at 311 Thirdrd Street NW raising money for Daisy’s Cart, an organization which hand-delivers toys to hospitalized children.

“For every ice cream that we sell, we are going to give Daisy's Rainbow Cart a coupon for a free ice cream to give out to the kids that are in the hospital that are currently sick right now. So when they get out, they can come and get a free ice cream from us,” says Benjamin.



