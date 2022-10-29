Powerball fever: Montanans can buy tickets using an app

GREAT FALLS — Saturday night at 8:59 (Mountain Time), a drawing will be held for one of the biggest Powerball jackpots in U.S. history.

Saturday's Powerball drawing is now its second-largest ever, reaching a projected jackpot of $825 million.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, which was worth $680 million. The numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.

When a winner is drawn, the cash prize will automatically reset to $20 million and rise from there.

“I’ve never understood why someone doesn’t want to win $20 million, when it resets, but people go crazy when it reaches $500 million or a billion. But that’s the case,” says Rich Wheeler, president of Mido Lotto.

Mido is an app that allows people to safely buy Powerball tickets online, without having to visit a commercial location.

The company is based in Montana, and the app is currently available in eight states, including Montana. Click here for more information.

The probability a winner is drawn within the week is very high as more as more potential winning combinations are purchased.

“If not this Saturday, then certainly Monday or Wednesday next week. That’s when the next drawings will be,” says Wheeler. “If someone in Montana wins, that’s going to be a great day for them, and we certainly hope it happens.”

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Saturday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Saturday's drawing will also mark the fifth largest in U.S. history as three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.

