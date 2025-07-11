Recent Obituaries (July 11, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Gloria Anne (Besich) KummGloria Anne (Besich) Kumm passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on July 4, 2025. She was born on February 22, 1941, to John and Ann Besich.
Obituary: Sue Irene HeavirlandSue was born in Shelby, MT on April 10, 1941, to parents Charles and Annie (Ekholt) Wiegand, Jr. She spent the majority of her growing up years on the family farm in rural Shelby.
Obituary: Floyd (Boomer) BrunerFloyd was born on January 5, 1942, in Holyoke, Colorado to Forest Bruner and Aletha Daniels.
Obituary: James W. GruelJim was born September 26, 1952, the fourth child of Howard and Phyllis Gruel, in Great Falls
Obituary: Marie "Minga" GranboisMarie was the third of five children born to Andrew and Delia (Jeanotte) LaRoque at the family farm near Bainville, MT
Obituary: Shirley Ann DietzShirley was born on November 24,1934, in Great Falls, Montana, to Vincent and Anne (Smovir) Muretta.
Obituary: George "Bill" William Campbell Jr.George “Bill” William Campbell Jr., passed away peacefully in his home in Great Falls, Montana on June 29, 2025, with his family by his side.
Obituary: Russell Eugene WestlakeRussell Eugene Westlake was born in Bozeman, MT on February 27th, 1948, to Eugene and Audrey (Noyes) Westlake
Obituary: Tammie Ann SmithTammie was born on October 26th, 1980, in Bozeman, Montana, to Randy Milner and Robin Dorsey.
Obituary: Walter Thomas MichelHe was born on Born February 22, 1939, in Great Falls to the late Walter and Ruby (Maurer) Michel.
Obituary: Lois Juanita (Backa) WirtalaLois was born on November 13, 1936, to Art and Regina (Kosola) Backa in Wheeler, Montana.
Obituary: Janis Rae PateJanis was born on December 20, 1946 in Great Falls, MT. She passed away on June 26, 2025 in Cut Bank, MT at age 78.
Obituary: Amanda Laura Lee HollenbeckAmanda Laura Lee Hollenbeck was born March 17th 1979 in Cortland, NY to David and Joy (Hebert) Hollenbeck.
Obituary: Kathryn (Katie) Ann KauffmanKathryn (Katie) Ann Kauffman was born in Tucson, Arizona on June 29, 1938, to Jacob and Dorothy White.
Obituary: Margaret Caroline WilkesBorn September 26th, 1944, to L. Kenneth “Ken” Jorgensen and Mary Kuntz in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Edna May HamrellEdna was born on May 13th, 1923 to Bert Orin (1881-1939) and Clara Gertrude Anderson Bardwell (1881-1949).
Obituary: Patricia Jean BergquistBorn to Robert Ignatius Zepp and Elsie Jean (Stripp) Zepp, on June 18, 1953, Patty was the third of four Zepp children from Billings
Obituary: Charles Lenard FrantzichCharles Lenard Frantzich was born to Casper and Hilda Frantzich on July 29 1933.
Obituary: Bruce GreenBruce Green was born to Fred and Agnes Green on June 26, 1974, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Winifred Lorene LemlerBorn on February 22, 1946, in Browning, Montana, Patsy was known for her warm heart, resilient spirit, and deep love for her family.
Obituary: Fay L. WoxenFaye Flanagan Woxen was born on October 29, 1935, to Kenneth Wayne Flanagan and Mabel Pate in Great Falls.
Obituary: William RaihlWilliam (Bill) R. Raihl passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025. Bill was born April 28, 1952 in Tacoma, WA to Don and Shirley Raihl.
Obituary: Francis Ellen (Boone) KlitzkeFrancis “Franny” Ellen B. Klitzke was born in Ryegate, MT on May 1st, 1943, to Edward F. Wolff and Dorothy A. Olson.
Obituary: Eileen May Petrini CurdyEileen was born on May 10, 1930, to Orlando and Mary Petrini in Great Falls.
Obituary: Alan Brent FrasureAlan was born 1978 April 6th, Great Falls, MT. Graduated CMR 1996. He had many jobs after graduation.
Obituary: Leslie Allen CoxLeslie Allen Cox, born on March 23, 1943, in Great Falls, MT, was known for his ambitious nature and dedicated spirit.
Obituary: Jan SteirJan was born on November 24, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio to Donald and Dorothy Steir.
Obituary: John Scott JohnsJohn Scott Johns of Great Falls passed away on June 25, 2025, at the age of 50.
Obituary: Alfred Harold LeeAlfred “Al” H. Lee passed away in Great Falls, MT on June 18th, 2025, at the age of 87 years old. Al was born on October 24th, 1937, in Great Falls, MT
Obituary: Susan Gale EstesSusan Gail Estes was born in Great Falls at Malmstrom AFB to Robert and Patricia (Marantette) Larson.
Obituary: Maeona Katherine (Diede) LeeMaeona Katherine (Diede) Lee was born on April 16, 1951, to John and Corena Diede in Billings, Montana and passed away on June 26, 2025
Obituary: John Peter ClaassenJohn Peter Wilhem Claassen was born to Howard and Marie Umland Claassen December 21, 1932, in Boyden, Iowa.
Obituary: William "Bill" Henry SchoenenWilliam "Bill" Henry Schoenen Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025.
Obituary: Darlene "Betty" FunyakBorn in Great Falls, Betty was the second youngest of ten children of Annie and Henry Aline.
Obituary: Hershey LangstonHershey (Hezekiah) Langston was born in Compton, California, to Brenda Campbell
Obituary: Donald Lee BedkerDonald helped Gloria head up the development of 18 acres of Russell Park. Family, neighbors, and friends were their delight.
Obituary: Daniel J. O'RourkeDaniel J. O’Rourke, aged 74, died in Lewistown, Montana, on June 24, 2025; he was born in Butte, MT on July 24, 1950.
Obituary: Kristina Rae EllsworthShe was born on December 12, 1950, in Logan, Utah, to DeVoe Ross Thurston and Rae Arta Haslam.
Obituary: Nancy Jo Hammer MortonNancy Jo Hammer Morton was born in Great Falls on January 30, 1946, to Norton and Muggs Hammer
Obituary: Donald JungDonald Jung was born on August 19, 1934, in Osakis, Minnesota to Adam and Katheryn Jung