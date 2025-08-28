The Spot-MTN launches on Spectrum cable

We have exciting news for television sports fans - Charter Communications has launched The Spot-MTN to its Spectrum cable customers throughout Montana.

That means if you’re watching us on Spectrum cable right now, you can now access all the extra programming we offer on The Spot-MTN.

The Spot-MTN can now be seen on Spectrum cable channel 12. Throughout the college football season, you’ll have access to several MSU Bobcat and UM Grizzly games on The Spot-MTN, plus here on KRTV.

Next Saturday, Scripps Sports will bring you South Dakota State at Montana State on KRTV, and Central Washington at Montana on The Spot-MTN.

You can see the entire schedule at mtnmontana.com.

The Spot-MTN is also your home for Grizzly Insider with Bobby Hauck and Bobcat Insider with Brent Vigen. New episodes premiere every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

And if you’re a hockey fan, you can also watch the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth once the season begins.