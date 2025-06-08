GREAT FALLS — Great Falls only dedicated reptile shop made its grand opening in its new location on Saturday, June 7th. Located at 404 First Avenue NW, the store provides both bred animals for sale and others up for adoption.

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE STORE:

Reptile Universe moves to new location in Great Falls

“We're right now the largest reptile supply store in Montana,” says Kelly Stephens, the proud owner of the new shop.

From lizards to snakes to tortoises and even a few spiders, the new facility has come a long way since it began as a 100-square-foot shop out of a home. Kelly says it’s taken a few years to build up her stock. She’s been in communication with dealers in Utah, Washington, and more.

“We started up with the Expos and noticing that there is actually a big demand for this,” says Amanda Dewitt, one of Kelly’s business partners.

The eventual plan for the shop is expansion.

“We’re going to be knocking out two walls and then incorporating our native species and having an area where classrooms and that can come and sit down,” says Stephens.

Kelly hopes to partner with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks for the educational collaboration. She also hopes to eventually acquire an exotic animal license.

“I just want to bring in stuff that the kiddos haven't seen. Not everybody can go to Florida or whatnot to see these animals.”

MTN News

On top of the store, Kelly says she still uses her home as a hospital and quarantine for injured or distressed reptiles she receives.

As Kelly looks back on her journey she can’t help but feel overjoyed.

“The enjoyment of seeing my little store is amazing.”

For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page, or call 406-899-2633.

(FEBRUARY 2, 2024) On February 1st, Reptile Universe opened its doors just west of Great Falls.

“We opened Reptile Universe in 2020, but kind of did it online and just for a hobby,” explained owner Kelly Stephens. “And then I wanted to branch out and create more than just the hobby.”

Stephens did just that, converting a small structure already on her property into a reptile store. Reptiles have been her passion since she got her first corn snake. It took her six months to convince the snake to feed, but once it did, she never looked back.

MTN News

“Ever since then I went from corn snakes to false water cobras to every other snake out there,” Stephens said.

Stephens sells snakes, spiders, scorpions, geckos, and more. If she does not have a reptile in stock, she is usually willing to find a way to get it for her customer.

It is also helped in part by established businesses in the community.

“We also basically coexist with Montana Reptile Rescue,” Stephens said. “Animals that come in that are ready to look for new homes, they also are advertised here so they can be seen by people.”

Snakes are relatively easy to take care of, only needing to be fed a handful of times a month. It is one of the many reasons Stephens loves them as pets.

“They're very therapeutic,” Stephens said, “They're great with kids, especially kids that have disorders. I have a son who has a sensory disorder, and if he's having a bad day, nothing gets him out of that more than a snake.”

Although her store just opened at the start of the month, Stephens already has plans for expanding in the near future.

“Hopefully in a year, this little retail store will be moved to the outskirts of Great Falls somewhere,” Stephens said, “And then I want to make a bigger retail store, but I would like also to expand and make a zoo so kids can come in with their families and hold snakes and take pictures and meet new creatures.”

Reptile Universe is at 13 Pishkun Lane; click here to visit the Facebook page.