Ryan Gamboa’s “Yummy Potato” recipe

Thanksgiving and the holidays are known for breaking out the cookbook and whipping up a special dish. My mom is notorious for making her famous “Yummy Potatoes” for any party or potluck.
It’s fair to say it’s a rendition of scalloped potatoes.
Here is what you need:
· Standard sized cake pan
· Medium sized mixing bowl
· 1-pound bag of diced potatoes
· 1 tub of sour cream
· 1 can of Cream of Chicken & Mushroom soup
· Shredded cheese of choice
· 2 Cups of Corn Flakes
Step 1: Evenly spread the potatoes along the base of the cake pan.
Step 2: Mix both the entire can and tub of sour cream and cream of chicken and mushroom soup together; until they are combined.
Step 3: Layer and spread the mix over the top of the potatoes evenly.
Step 4: Add a layer of desired shredded cheese to the top of potato and spread mix.
Step 5: Lightly crush 2 cups of Corn Flakes on top of cheese as the top layer until it creates an even coating.
Step 6: Throw into the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until corn flakes are golden brown.
Step 7: Serve and enjoy!
