Ryan Gamboa’s “Yummy Potato” recipe

Ryan Gamboa in the kitchen
Posted at 8:01 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 22:26:57-05

Thanksgiving and the holidays are known for breaking out the cookbook and whipping up a special dish. My mom is notorious for making her famous “Yummy Potatoes” for any party or potluck.

It’s fair to say it’s a rendition of scalloped potatoes.

Here is what you need:
· Standard sized cake pan
· Medium sized mixing bowl
· 1-pound bag of diced potatoes
· 1 tub of sour cream
· 1 can of Cream of Chicken & Mushroom soup
· Shredded cheese of choice
· 2 Cups of Corn Flakes

Step 1: Evenly spread the potatoes along the base of the cake pan.

Step 2: Mix both the entire can and tub of sour cream and cream of chicken and mushroom soup together; until they are combined.

Step 3: Layer and spread the mix over the top of the potatoes evenly.

Step 4: Add a layer of desired shredded cheese to the top of potato and spread mix.

Step 5: Lightly crush 2 cups of Corn Flakes on top of cheese as the top layer until it creates an even coating.

Step 6: Throw into the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until corn flakes are golden brown.

Step 7: Serve and enjoy!

