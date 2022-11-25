Ryan Gamboa’s “Yummy Potato” recipe

Thanksgiving and the holidays are known for breaking out the cookbook and whipping up a special dish. My mom is notorious for making her famous “Yummy Potatoes” for any party or potluck.

It’s fair to say it’s a rendition of scalloped potatoes.

Here is what you need:

· Standard sized cake pan

· Medium sized mixing bowl

· 1-pound bag of diced potatoes

· 1 tub of sour cream

· 1 can of Cream of Chicken & Mushroom soup

· Shredded cheese of choice

· 2 Cups of Corn Flakes

Step 1: Evenly spread the potatoes along the base of the cake pan.

Step 2: Mix both the entire can and tub of sour cream and cream of chicken and mushroom soup together; until they are combined.

Step 3: Layer and spread the mix over the top of the potatoes evenly.

Step 4: Add a layer of desired shredded cheese to the top of potato and spread mix.

Step 5: Lightly crush 2 cups of Corn Flakes on top of cheese as the top layer until it creates an even coating.

Step 6: Throw into the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until corn flakes are golden brown.

Step 7: Serve and enjoy!

