'Safety First' during Independence Day celebrations

GREAT FALLS — Independence Day is just days away, which is why Great Falls Emergency Services is urging people to have fun, but stay safe as people look to get out and celebrate independence day.

GFES manager Justin Grohs stated, "It's a busy time for EMS. Our call volume is only going up and not down. And we do predictably get at least one or two significant fireworks injuries every season around the 4th of July, and we do hate to see these because they're quite preventable and they do happen to both adults and children."

Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S., according to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

When asked about some preventive measures one can take to reduce injuries from fireworks, Grohs said, "There's quite a number of actions a person can take to be safer around fireworks. There's probably 15 things that you can do. Some of the big ticket items in my book would be number one, not letting small children use fireworks. Number two, children who are super young, who may be appropriate for them to use fireworks should be supervised by an adult. Number three, not combining alcohol with fireworks usage. Those three items, if kind of handled, would reduce firework injuries quite a bit."

He also said, "The primary thing to do when a significant fireworks injury occurs, is to call 911. The primary thing to do is to stop the burning process. So, to remove whatever is burning away from the patient if it isn't already, and then to pull the area with water, the only adage there is to make sure you don't create a situation where someone's hypothermic by too much water, making them really cold, but in general, cooling the area as soon as possible."

Primary rules and regulations regarding fireworks in Great Falls:



Discharging fireworks within Great Falls city limits can only take place on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

Children 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

Residents should only discharge fireworks on private property (sidewalk leading to your residence and or driveway)

Always clean up any trash that is left behind from the discharging of fireworks.

Fireworks Safety Tips



Read Directions – Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.

– Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging. Discharge Outdoors – Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

– Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles. Keep Fireworks away from Others - Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.

- Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse. One at a Time - Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.

- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly. Have Water Handy! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire.

– Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire. Adult Supervision - A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

- A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Clean it Up - Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!).

- Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!). Prevent Injury – Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.

– Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal. Sparklers - Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.

- Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. It Didn’t Light - If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.

- If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it. Buying Fireworks – Purchase fireworks only from reliable outlets. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper or packaging. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

Remember that not everyone loves fireworks. Be a good neighbor and be sensitive to others when choosing to discharge them. Fireworks can disrupt those sleeping, scare pets, and can be an issue for military veterans.

Grohs also noted the dangers of sparklers.

“Sparklers are a lot of times underrated as far as how dangerous they are. One study showed that 25% of all fireworks injuries are related to sparklers. And we think of sparklers as pretty benign, but especially when it comes to kids. About half of all fireworks injuries are related to sparklers. So, not bottle rockets, not firecrackers, but sparklers. So it's worth being especially careful about those little kids."



