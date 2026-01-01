House fire started by fireworks in Great Falls

Investigators say fireworks caused a house fire in a Great Falls home on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release from Great Falls Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire at 717 7th Avenue South at 8:40 p.m.

911 dispatch reported that flames and smoke were showing from the roof of the house.

Once they arrived, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the roof of the house. The fire caused minor damage to the house, leaving a small hole in the roof that was patched by Great Falls Fire Rescue.

There were two occupants of the home, who Great Falls Emergency Services assessed.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be fireworks coming into contact with cedar shake shingles. During the investigation, a neighbor informed the on-duty Battalion Chief that they could see the fire on the roof. The neighbor then went to the house, alerted the occupants and called 911. The occupants of the house informed the Battalion Chief they had set fireworks off earlier, as had their neighbors.

No injuries were reported, and the occupants of the home were not displaced.

At this time, it is unknown if citations were issued for the use of illegal fireworks.

Following the 2025 municipal election, Great Falls voters approved an updated fireworks ordinance that limits which fireworks can be discharged within city limits, as well as where and when they can be used (see here).

Great Falls Fire Rescue said from 7:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025 to 9:00 a.m. January 1, 2026, they responded to 11 calls for service — 8 EMS calls, 1 disturbance, 1 motor vehicle accident, and 1 house fire caused by fireworks.

