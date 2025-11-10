If you're planning to launch fireworks in Great Falls, you should think again. A new city rule has gone into effect, limiting which pyrotechnics people can purchase and discharge — and the penalty for breaching it could be severe.

The new rule comes after last week's election in which the future of fireworks within city limits was on the ballot, with a majority of voters choosing to limit certain types of fireworks;the vote was 55% to 45%.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

New ordinance restricts fireworks in Great Falls

"There are fireworks that are still permitted," said Meredith Dawson, the city's communications specialist. "You cannot buy and set off fireworks that are designed to leave the ground or explode upon activation."

The new guidelines only allow sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, snap caps, smoke devices, and other minor novelty items. Any fireworks that fly or explode are now illegal within the city borders.

Violators may face fines of up to $1,000, court appearances, and the confiscation of their fireworks.

Sellers who break the law could also lose their permits.

"Moving forward, the city commission will work with departments on additional enforcement plans," Dawson said. "Right now, there are penalties in place if you violate the regulations."

Opponents claim that the prohibition unfairly punishes responsible persons and will be impossible to enforce.

Valynda Holland, a Great Falls resident who talked with MTN in August, stated, "We have plenty of law-abiding citizens who are doing all of the things that are required—being respectful and practicing safety."

MTN News Valynda Holland

Still, the city says people will be able to enjoy fireworks legally through licensed, professional presentations.

"You can still have a fireworks show if you have a permit to do so," Dawson told me. “We’ll still have the annual People’s Park and Rec Foundation Fourth of July show, and the Voyagers will likely have theirs as well.”

However, many people appreciate the restrictions, particularly those who have witnessed firsthand the devastation that fireworks can create.

Sunday Rossberg revealed that fireworks recently caused a horrible disaster in her own home.

"Bella came around the corner and just snapped," Rossberg recounted emotionally, recounting the night her frightened dog killed her other pet after hearing fireworks outside. It was a sky full of fireworks and a bloody scene in the living room.

Watch the video:

Great Falls residents divided over proposed fireworks restrictions

Rossberg hopes that the new limits will prevent other families and dogs from experiencing the same level of trauma.

"I've seen so many tragedies from fireworks," she told me. "There was that lady who lost her house and her pets, and then my neighbor who set the field on fire next to my house."

While many people will miss the tradition of backyard pyrotechnics, municipal officials say safety comes first.

