GREAT FALLS — High school students from Power visited KRTV on Tuesday to learn about the news business.

"I teach a yearbook class,” Power Schools teacher Lauren Vick said. After finishing up the school yearbook, her class turned its attention to the media industry, including KRTV.

"We're really concentrating on media and what careers in media look like, so we've toured newspapers and looked at radio and just want to give them another opportunity through TV to explore that as a career option,” Vick said.

MTN Power Schools teacher Lauren Vick

"Media comes in many different shapes and sizes,” said Power senior Herbert Carlsson.

For Carlsson, the wide range of media is what stuck out to him the most. "The similarities and the differences are just kind of cool,” Carlsson said.

He says he also likes the production side of the industry.

MTN Students from Power take a tour of KRTV

"Actually, it was the production side. The guy-in-the-chair kind of thing where they've got all the buttons,” said Carlsson.

Vick noted, "We live in Power, Montana. It's tiny. There's no news, breaking news, going on so I just feel like it's really important that we just reach out to as many options as possible.”

If you know of a class or organization that would like to tour KRTV, give us a call at 406-791-5400.



