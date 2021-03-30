Texas student becomes second in academic decathlon history to score above 9,700

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A junior from Ray High School near Corpus Christi, Texas, has become the second student in the 53-year history of the academic decathlon to score above 9,700 out of a possible 10,000.

Evan Hsiang's score of 9,701.7 was the highest in Texas and in the regional competition. He broke the regional record 3 years in a row beginning his freshman year. The only person to score higher than him in the academic decathlon was Hannah Lee in 2019, with a score of 9,707.9.

“Well, second of all, I love economics because it’s about the everyday choices we make without really thinking about it.Economics really puts just everything in our daily lives into perspective,” said Hsiang.

“He’s a jack of all trades, anything he decides to do he is going to do it at an excellent level,” said Lorinda Hamilton Academic Decathlon Coach.

He is also active in National Speech and Debate Association and Texas Forensics Association where he was recognized as an academic all American this year.

Hsiang said the academic decathlon isn’t just about learning, but growing as a person.

“We are working together as a team because it’s a team competition at the end of the day and you need everyone to succeed,” said Hsiang.

Hsiang said studying on his own is part of the reason why he is done so well in the competitions but also learning how to work well with others.

“For me I think it symbolizes my personal growth and my ability to speak has improved since I have started academic decathlon. I think overall I am more confident in being able to express my thoughts,” said Hsiang.

Hsiang’s coach Lorinda Hamilton said he is number one in his class. Hamilton said his work is being examined and scored by outside examiners.

“Which means he is doing an international, the standards, of the international baccalaureate. But the students work is being examined,” said Hamilton.

“He really engages. And like Ms. Hamilton says committees himself 100% to any competition or any activity he goes for,” said Jim Hsiang Evan’s father.

Hsiang said majority of his team is leaving this year and he will miss their support.

“Decathlon is a team competition and so inevitably your teammates become your friends. I am very thankful for all that they have done throughout the last 3 years really,” said Hsiang.

Evan Hsiang placed first in the Region Texas Citizens Bee. He will represent our region of the Texas Bar at the station competition on May 18th.

This story originally reported by Corderro McMurry on KRISTV.com.