Watch Now
News

Actions

Trending News (Monday, April 14, 2025)

Children's Museum of Montana hosts pop-up play event
Posted
and last updated

Wishing everyone a good Monday! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING:

  • New businesses in Great Falls: Click here.
  • New name for Children's Museum of Montana: Click here.
  • 2 kids safe after vehicle they were in was stolen: Click here.
  • Jon Tester is co-hosting a political podcast: Click here.
  • Upgrades at Wadsworth Park in Great Falls. Click here.

WEATHER: Sunny and calm. West-southwest wind sustained at 5-10 mph.

Warmer weather to start the week, then winter weather returns- Monday, April 14

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: How do you make seven an even number? Remove the “s”. (Sent From Viewer: Jamey Bowden)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App