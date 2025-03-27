Trending News (Thursday, March 27, 2025)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ERIK!!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s for the Hi-Line, upper 60s and lower 70s for central Montana, and low to mid 70s in eastern Montana. Breezy with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible with gusty winds and small hail throughout the afternoon and evening.

Montana FWP warns about grizzly bears in the Little Belt Mountains. Click here.

Lacee Lewis chosen as next West Elementary School principal. Click here.

Helena man sentenced for deliberate homicide. Click here.

Stranded man dies of hypothermia in Lincoln County. Click here.

Several controlled burns underway in Cascade County (March 26, 2025). Click here.

COMING UP:

BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER

Will be on March 29-30 - "Hoops for Hope" fundraiser youth basketball tournament at the Salvation Army. Open to 3-4 graders. Contact Gary Bistodeau at Salvation Army 406-453-0391.

HOME & GARDEN SHOW/SALE

At Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on March 28 noon to 8 pm; March 29 10 am to 6 pm; March 30 10 am to 4 pm. Admission - $5 per person, children under 17 free with a paid adult

MOOSE LODGE FLEA MARKET

401 21st Street Black Eagle, MT. The Moose Lodge Flea Market on March 29. From 9a-3p. 6-foot tables or spaces available to rent $25.00 for members, $35 for non-members. Food will also be available. Proceeds go to Opportunities Head Start. For more information, call 406- 403-2133.

MALMSTROM SPOUSES CLUB AUCTION/DINNER

Date: Saturday, 29 March 2025. Get ready for an evening of elegance, excitement, and making a difference! We are delighted to invite you to our 34thAnnual MSC Mercantile Auction, an unforgettable night in support of MSC charitable giving. Location: Elks Lodge, Great Falls, MT. Time: 5 pm. Put on your finest James Bond or Villain elegance and step into the sophisticated world of 007. All proceeds from the evening will directly support MSC’s charitable initiatives, including our Scholarship Fund. Last year, thanks to donors like you, we awarded $25,000 in scholarships—and with your support, we aim to exceed that in 2025! For more information, call Gillian Rauglas at 515.360.2550.

Here is today's joke of the day! In honor of Erik's birthday! Share with your friends:



Why are birthdays good for your health? Studies show that people who have more birthdays live longer.

Why did the birthday candle go to school? To get a little brighter!

What did one birthday candle say to the other? Don't birthdays just light you up?!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!