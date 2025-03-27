Helena man sentenced for deliberate homicide

HELENA — Kenneth Greene, convicted of deliberate homicide for killing Bernadette Johnson in June 2024, was sentenced in Helena on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

In January, Greene was convicted of murdering Johnson. The two had previously been in a relationship.

"This is a heinous crime,” said Judge Mike McMahon. “The circumstances, the crime committed, the impact on all family members, the victim. This is egregious."

On the evening of June 21, 2024, Johnson was dropping off her current boyfriend at La Quinta Inn and Suites, where he worked.

Greene confronted Johnson and shot her in the chest with a .40 caliber pistol, killing her.

Johnson's family and friends attended the sentencing to share her story and condemn the man who took her away from them.

"She was very, very much a hard worker,” said Linda Armiko Gardipee. “She would laugh. She was a joyful person. It seemed to me like she got along with almost everybody. And for her not to be able to share that on God's green earth is a shame."

McMahon sentenced Greene to life in prison without parole. He will also need to pay restitution to the victim's family.