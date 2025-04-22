Trending News (Tuesday, April 22, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Brief rain/snow showers during the afternoon. Cool with daytime highs in the mid and upper 40s to low 50s.

COMING UP:

DOLL TABLES

Gun Show and Sale on April 25,26,27 at Expo Park, Great Falls. Falls Dolls have 20+ tables available for sale of dolls and related items. Market your doll items in doll section. Or Falls Dolls will market your table for you. For more information, call Sue or Linda at 406-465-5961.

AUTO & PARTS SWAP MEET

Happening on April 25, 12:00-7:00, and April 26, 8:00-5:00, Montana ExpoPark Heritage Building, $5 admission is good for both days. Call 406-454-1155 for more information.

TEEN NIGHT @ REC CENTER

We're excited to announce Teen Night at The Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) on April 25 featuring a Life-Size Battleship Tournament from 5:45-10:30 PM. This event is for students grades 5-12. Students are welcome to participate in the tournament or simply spend time with friends. Concessions will be available for purchase in the cafe, and the game room will be open with various activities. Please register your student for this event by clicking here. The entry fee is $5.00 per student. Call 406-771-9299 if you have questions.

EMILIE CENTER GARAGE SALE

Open to the Public, Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 8am to 2pm each day, at 1920 10th Avenue South. For more information, call 406-771-6695 or click here. Please stop by to visit and SHOP for nearly new clothes & shoes, household and specialty items, fun jewelry & vintage selections or GIVE a cash donation to support our mission! Cash Only Please

BIG SKY REPTILE EXPO

On Saturday, April 26, from 10am to 5pm at Great Falls High School. Montana's largest reptile and amphibian expo. Admission is $10 adults; $5 kids age 5-10; children 4 and under free.

GENEALOGY SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE

Great Falls Genealogy Society and Library 50th Birthday Open House. April 26, 10 am - 4 pm. Third Floor of the Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North). Cake will be served at 1 pm. Please come and help us celebrate. For more information, call 406-727-3922.

