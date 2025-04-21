Great Falls-Billings Diocese mourns the death of Pope Francis

GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Tim McGonigal reports on the Great Falls-Billings Diocese, which is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88:

Great Falls-Billings Diocese reflects on legacy of Pope Francis

Across the nation and the world, Catholics are morning the death of Pope Francis. Great Falls is no different where the faithful gathered on Monday at St. Ann’s Cathedral.

Bishop Jeffrey Fleming of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings led a mass Monday dedicated to Pope Francis.

“He lived in a small apartment. He rejected big cars. He wrote around a little Fiat. He was just a humble man,” said Fleming. “There's rumors he snuck out of the Vatican at times to, be with the poor and to be with people.”

Fleming was in the presence of the Pope several times, even meeting him face to face at a gathering of new bishops in Rome in 2023. He was struck by how well the Pope listened.

“After greeting 100 different, bishops, he still paid attention,” said Fleming. “Bishop Vetter from the Diocese of Helena was right in front of me and heard Montana. And he connected Montana with me again. So he was listening.”

Bishop Emeritus Michael Warfel met the Pope on several occasions, and he too was amazed at the humility of Francis.

“There was no question that could not be asked,” said Warfel. “No item that could not be addressed. And he was very open and transparent, a very humble individual.”

Pope Francis was never one to shy away from speaking his mind, especially when it came to current events.

Warfel said through reading Franci’s autobiography, he gained a better understanding of the Pope’s concern for migrants, immigrants and exiles, something applicable to the current situation in the United States.

“He was very pointed in affirming and asserting that no one ever loses their human dignity. And we must respect that human dignity,” said Warfel. “There are laws that we need to obey, but we must remember that all people were created in the image and likeness of God.”

Sean Donnelly is principal at Great Falls Central Catholic High School. As an educator, he was amazed at the Pope’s dedication to both the poor and children.

“When I think of the students that I've taught, the students that I have had in my school as a principal over the years, so many of them would be people who were exactly the kind that Pope Francis always looked out for and wanted to help and devoted his life to,” said Donnelly.

After a funeral for Francis, the process of selecting a new pope will take place. Many agree they’d like to see someone like Pope Francis chosen.

“I would like to see someone following the basic trend and pattern of a Francis and being open and transparent as he was,” said Warfel.

“Certainly, a pope who is with everyone and cares for everyone,” said Fleming. “That's my hope, my dream for our next pope.”

Bishop Fleming will hold another mass in remembrance of Pope Francis on Tuesday, April 22 at St. Patrick's’ Co-Cathedral in Billings at 12:10.