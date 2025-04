A hiring fair in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, will bring together job seekers and employers for hiring opportunities at Montana ExpoPark.

The event, organized by Job Service Great Falls, the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Cascade County, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Exhibition Hall.

Representatives from the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce will be available throughout the day to assist attendees with resumes and mock interviews.