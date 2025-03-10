Trending News + Weather (Monday, March 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Gusty winds this morning will slowly diminish into the afternoon. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Montana Ag Network: young rodeo queen spreads cheer. Click here.

Great Falls History Museum debuts 'Feisty Women' exhibit. Click here.

Grass fire several miles northeast of Great Falls. Click here.

Great Falls restaurants update. Click here.

COMING UP: ADULT DRIVER EDUCATION

The spring session of Adult Driver Education will begin on March 10, 2025. The class is for those 18 years and older and NOT enrolled in high school. Class will take place at Great Falls College, Rm G-122, and provides training for the Montana PERMIT instruction/preparation for taking the written portion of the Montana test to obtain a driver's license and DRIVING (behind the wheel) instruction to prepare for the driving portion of the Montana test to obtain a driver's license. Contact the Career & College Readiness Center for an Application and for more information at (406) 771-5108.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!