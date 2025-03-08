Watch Now
Great Falls - Cascade County

Grass fire several miles northeast of Great Falls

MTN News
Grass Fire NE of Great Falls - March 8, 2025
Emergency crews responded to a wind-whipped grass fire several miles northeast of Great Falls on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The fire was reported before 1 p.m. in the vicinity of Morony Dam Road.

The area of containment was estimated at about 50 acres.

Initial reports indicate the fire may have been sparked by a downed utility line.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures.

Responding firefighting agencies included Montana Air National Guard, Black Eagle, Gore Hill, Vaughn, and Malmstrom Air Force Base; the Cascade County Sheriff's Office also responded.

