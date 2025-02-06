Trending News + Weather (Thursday, February 6, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Snow showers developing from south to north tonight. Daytime highs in the 0s and 10s.

Two women dead in Glacier County crash. Click here.

Great Falls businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday. Click here.

Defendant will plead no contest to assaulting person he believed to be trans. Click here.

Choteau mayor submits resignation. Click here.

Kalispell man pleads guilty to deliberate homicide. Click here.

Great Falls Astronomy Club shows what you can see in the night sky. Click here.

COMING UP: FREE HELENA CONCERT - Interesting combinations of flutes, cello, piano, guitar and clarinet will delight young and old music lovers! Performers include private music students who have received Helena Music Teacher scholarships to attend summer music camps in past years, along with a few members of HMTA. Free event with refreshments to follow, but donations to the scholarship fund are welcome. Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7PM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway, Helena. helenamta.org

