Two women dead in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two women who died in a collision on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Glacier County Undersheriff Tom Seifert on Wednesday identified the two victims as Jahly Braverock, 25 years old; and Rachel Augare, 41 years old. Both were from Browning.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 3:30 p.m. along US Highway 2 near the Blackfoot Cut Across.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved were a Chevy Silverado driven by Braverock; and a Ford Explorer driven by Augare.

The MHP says the Silverado was westbound and the driver tried to pass a snowplow and another vehicle. When the Silverado crossed the center line, it crashed into the Explorer.

Both drivers died at the scene; there were no other occupants in the vehicles.

According to the MHP, the driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seatbelt; the driver of the Explorer was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report also states that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, and roads in the area were covered in snow and/or ice.

Traffic along the road was closed from Browning to Cut Bank for several hours.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening: "The BTBC would like to send our condolences to all families affected by tonight’s tragedy."