Trending News + Weather (Tuesday, March 4, 2025)

WEATHER: Roads are very slick on our Tuesday morning. A few lingering snow showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies. Then, it will turn sunny this afternoon. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Benefis plans to build healthy aging center. Click here.

Eighth-grade student wins Cascade County Spelling Bee. Click here.

Billings man charged with beating and drowning his stepson. Click here.

Goats get groomed (video). Click here.

Bill would require schools to tell parents about gender identity discussions. Click here.

Medicaid expansion renewal heading to governor's desk. Click here.

COMING UP:

FAMILY BINGO NIGHT

Montana United Indian Association & Western Native Voice are hosting a family bingo night. It’s a fundraising event to help purchase shoes for our clients children for the upcoming school year. All are welcome to enjoy a family fun night. Friday, March 7th 5:00 pm at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Ave S). For more information call (406) 315-3413.

HOPE FALLS VAULTERS

Hope Falls Vaulters Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, March 7, 2025, 6 - 8:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall, MT Expo Park. Enjoy a free taco dinner to raise money for the Hope Falls Equestrian Vaulting Club. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Vaulters will be performing all evening. Help these Montana vaulters raise money to attend competitions around the country, including national championships. For more information contact Coach Gina Fiedler, Facebook Page: Hope Falls Vaulting Club. For more information call 406-750-5647.

