Eighth-grade student wins Cascade County Spelling Bee

GREAT FALLS — Knowing how to read is one thing, but knowing how to spell words, even the complicated ones on a big stage, is a whole other ballgame. Luckily, eighth-grade student Logan Lopes is up to the task.

Logan, a student at Holy Spirit in Great Falls, has made quite a name for himself as a speller. He won his school spelling bee with the word “Olympics” and the Cascade County Spelling Bee with “tangerine.”

Now, Logan is heading to the 2025 Treasure State Spelling Bee in Bozeman.

Logan said, “[I’m] Definitely nervous because I‘ve never been to a state bee.”

His nerves show in his hand-tapping, but it doesn’t stop him. His work is far from over. Every night, Lucas, Logan’s younger brother, sits down with Logan to quiz him, whether he feels like it or not.

Lucas said, “It wasn't the thrill of the day for me… I wasn't really enjoying it. But, I mean, I did it.”

Together, the two tackle the massive 800-word list Logan needs to know. And it’s not just school nights.

Rick Lopes, Logan’s father said, “We go skiing most Sundays. So on the drive up, then he'll quiz him on the spelling words”

Logans parents Kelly and Rick love to see their kids engaging in scholastic endeavors.

Rick said, “Yeah, and we're proud, of course, because … outside of downhill skiing he doesn't get into a whole lot of sports. And so for him to have an interest in something outside extracurricular, if you will.”

Logan thinks everyone should try a spelling bee at least once.

Logan said, “When you do it, you know, if you like it or not, if you don't like it, then just don't do it. But if you do like it, then you can do it next time and so on.”

And knows that when he’s on that stage, his family will be right there with him.

Lucas said, “Some of my friends brag about, like, how they're the best in the school, but he has potential to be the best in the state.”

There are still a few weeks until the statewide bee, so until then, Logan and his brother will be sitting down every single night to practice all of the words that he has yet to know.

The state bee will be at the Strand Union Building at the Montana State University campus on March 22.

The first-place speller will represent Montana at the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., where they will compete for $50,000 and additional prizes.