Trending News + Weather (Wednesday, March 5, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Breezy with a sustained southwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30-40 mph throughout the day, calmer winds arrive later this evening. There will be more clouds the further north you are, and more sunshine to the south. A few rain or snow showers possible on the Hi-Line. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 40s.



House fire reported in Great Falls. Click here.

A look at the jobs situation in Great Falls. Click here.

Montana state senator pleads guilty to DUI. Click here.

ICE detains undocumented immigrants in Bigfork. Click here.

Trump's address to Congress. Click here.

COMING UP:

FAMILY BINGO NIGHT

Montana United Indian Association & Western Native Voice are hosting a family bingo night. It’s a fundraising event to help purchase shoes for our clients children for the upcoming school year. All are welcome to enjoy a family fun night. Friday, March 7th 5:00 pm at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Ave S). For more information call (406) 315-3413.

HOPE FALLS VAULTERS

Hope Falls Vaulters Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, March 7, 2025, 6 - 8:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall, MT Expo Park. Enjoy a free taco dinner to raise money for the Hope Falls Equestrian Vaulting Club. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Vaulters will be performing all evening. Help these Montana vaulters raise money to attend competitions around the country, including national championships. For more information contact Coach Gina Fiedler, Facebook Page: Hope Falls Vaulting Club. For more information call 406-750-5647.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!