"Goth/horror"-themed house for sale

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — The general description of this Baltimore house for sale sounds rather...well, nice and standard, if a little bland:

Come inspect this one of a kind rare home. Seller has made many improvements. There is a double wide driveway in front. Walk in the front door to ceramic tile and recessed lighting in the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy summer bonfires in your own fire pit. High privacy fence and eight security cameras will keep things private and secure.