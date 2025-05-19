Watch Now
What was that streak seen in the sky?

Several people shared photos of an unusual and large streak of light seen in the sky on Friday, May 16, 2025 - Erik Johnson explains:

What was that streak seen in the Montana sky?

SpaceWeather.com reports: "About an hour before the plume appeared (5:39 UTC), Chinese launch startup Landspace launched the ZhuQue-2E rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (4:12 UTC). It carried 6 satellites to orbit including a synthetic aperture radar and multiple space science spacecraft. The white streak may have been a de-orbit burn, or perhaps a circularization burn for the deploying satellites."

