What was that streak seen in the sky?

Several people shared photos of an unusual and large streak of light seen in the sky on Friday, May 16, 2025 - Erik Johnson explains:

What was that streak seen in the Montana sky?

SpaceWeather.com reports: "About an hour before the plume appeared (5:39 UTC), Chinese launch startup Landspace launched the ZhuQue-2E rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (4:12 UTC). It carried 6 satellites to orbit including a synthetic aperture radar and multiple space science spacecraft. The white streak may have been a de-orbit burn, or perhaps a circularization burn for the deploying satellites."