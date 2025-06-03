Cochrane Dam open for public crossing on Saturday

Bicyclists and hikers will be able to access and cross over the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dam is normally closed to public access, but each summer, NorthWestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks team up to provide this opportunity for hikers and bikers to experience the trails along both sides of the Missouri River near Great Falls on National Trails Day 2025.

Normally only available as an out and back hike or ride, opening Cochrane dam for public access allows trail users to make a loop and hike or ride on both sides of the river during a single trip.

FWP said in a news release that the River’s Edge Trail from the north shore to the south shore (or vice versa) can be used to reach Cochrane Dam, and once there, visitors may hike or walk their bike across the dam. Park staff and volunteers will be present on the dam during the event, and signage on trails will help direct visitors.

Visitors may wish to time their travel to enjoy interpretive “Dam Talks” delivered by park staff on top of the dam at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

MTN News

Participants should expect at least a five-mile hike or ride and be prepared with proper footwear and plenty of drinking water. Keep in mind that there is little to no shade anywhere along the trail, and this is rattlesnake country. Participants should arrange a shuttle or park a vehicle at their ending location, since park staff cannot provide shuttle service.

Trail users should expect to encounter heavier than normal traffic during this event, and bicyclists should control their speed, yield to all, stay to the right except when passing, and ring a bell or call out before passing. A few areas of the trail are rated as moderately difficult, and riders should plan accordingly.

For more information or trail recommendations, contact the Giant Springs ranger station at 406-727-1212.

