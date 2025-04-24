Coming up: Big Sky Reptile Show

GREAT FALLS — The Big Sky Reptile Show will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Great Falls High School.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm.

It is billed as Montana's largest reptile and amphibian expo, and will feature monitor lizards, snakes, terrapins, and more.

The event website states:

Whether you’re new to the world of Herpetoculture and looking for a new experience and/or pet or an advanced collector looking to stock up on supplies, the BSRExpo has you covered. Our family friendly event also hosts the incredibly popular hands-on educational/comedic kids show James of the Jungle, with shows at 11am and 2pm on Saturdays.

Admission is $10 adults; $5 for kids age 5-10; children 4 and under are free.

Click here to visit the event website.



ALSO HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND:

GUN SHOW & DOLL TABLES

Gun Show and Sale on April 25,26,27 at Expo Park, Great Falls. Falls Dolls have 20+ tables available for sale of dolls and related items. Market your doll items in doll section. Or Falls Dolls will market your table for you. For more information, call Sue or Linda at 406-465-5961.

AUTO & PARTS SWAP MEET

Happening on April 25, 12:00-7:00, and April 26, 8:00-5:00, Montana ExpoPark Heritage Building, $5 admission is good for both days. Call 406-454-1155 for more information.

TEEN NIGHT @ REC CENTER

We're excited to announce Teen Night at The Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) on April 25 featuring a Life-Size Battleship Tournament from 5:45-10:30 PM. This event is for students grades 5-12. Students are welcome to participate in the tournament or simply spend time with friends. Concessions will be available for purchase in the cafe, and the game room will be open with various activities. Please register your student for this event by clicking here. The entry fee is $5.00 per student. Call 406-771-9299 if you have questions.