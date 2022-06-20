Coming up: Independence Day celebrations

GREAT FALLS — There are several events planned in Great Falls and Black Eagle to celebrate Independence Day.

GREAT FALLS

The Great Falls Municipal Band will present a free "Patriotic Summer Celebration" concert on Wednesday, June 29, in the Mansfield Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm (concessions will be available), and pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda's Studio Centre will begin at 6 pm. The concert will start at 7 pm and will feature familiar patriotic selections. For more information, contact Phil Burton at 406-899-9982.

The annual Independence Day parade in downtown Great Falls will be on Monday, July 4. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and the route runs from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). Do not park vehicles along the parade route. There are several parking facilities available within walking distance of the parade. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721 or Terry Bailey at 406-799-1091. Live music will begin immediately after the parade on Central Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street.

The People's Park & Recreation Foundation community fireworks display will begin on Monday at about 10:15 p.m. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central Avenue and 6th Street) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

BLACK EAGLE

Black Eagle will also host an Independence Day parade. Staging will begin at 4pm at the Black Eagle Country Club. The parade will start 5 p.m. and head east toward the Black Eagle Community Center on Smelter Avenue. Applications to participate in the parade groups cars or floats can be picked up at the bar at the Black Eagle Community Center.

The Black Eagle Community Center also says : "Light up the Night after our parade with us and "90 Proof Sin" jammin out in the parking lot!! This is sure to be an amazing forth of July!! Dont forget about our Yearly Black Eagle Fireworks show!!! The only Place to be this year!! Viewing from our place can see the voyagers, the city and our firework show!! Best view in town!!!" The event is listed as running from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.



In Great Falls, fireworks may not be discharged in any city park or on any public sidewalk, street, public right-of-way, public easement, or alley. They should only be discharged on private property such as the sidewalk leading to a residence or driveway. If your family plans on discharging fireworks within City limits, make sure you review the City's fireworks ordinance and understand the basic rules and regulations pertaining to fireworks. The discharging of fireworks within the City limits can only be done on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8 am to midnight.