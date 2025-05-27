Coming up: 'Live Your Dash' car show in Fairfield

The annual Live Your Dash car show will be held in Fairfield on Saturday May 31, from 9am to 5pm at the community hall on Main Street.

It is a fundraiser for the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund for scholarships in Teton County and Augusta.

Activities include the car show (judging from noon to 1pm), 50-50 raffle, face painting, Willy Train rides, cotton candy, live music, food vendors, and more.

Organizers say that Trysten was an amazing young man who loved all things loud, lifted, and custom.

Trysten was tragically murdered at the age of 22 on May 14, 2021.

For more information, call 360-936-3686, or click here to visit the event page.

CIRCUS GENOA

The Circus Genoa will be in Great Falls on Wednesday, June 4, with performances at 4:30pm and at 7:30pm at the Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark. The website states: "The show features performers from around the world, including our Daredevil in the Globe of Death, Acrobats, Magicians, Contortionist, Hula-Hoop Artist, Clown, Juggler, a transforming autobot and more. (Acts subject to change.)" Each performance is scheduled to last 90 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for ages 2-11; 2 and under free. Click here for more information and tickets.

MOVIE IN THE PARK

The first "Movie in the Park" of 2025 will be on Friday June 6, and will feature "The Wild Robot." The event at GibsonPark is free and includes free face painting from 7pm - 9pm. The movie will start at sunset in Gibson Park. The event is all thanks to our sponsors: Mountain Title Company, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz with Steel Etc., Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, and Century Gaming.

BEAR PAW MARATHON

The 5th Annual Bear Paw Marathon will be held in Havre, Montana on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Includes a Full & Half Marathon along with a 5K fun run/walk. Marathon starts at 6AM, Half Marathon starts at 7AM, and 5K starts at 8AM. All races finish on the campus of MSU-Northern. Find details and register online at bearpawmarathon.com.